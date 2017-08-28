South Africa: We Can Only Say We Are Free When Women Are Free - Zweli Mkhize

"We cannot say that there's freedom for our people unless women achieve economic emancipation," ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has said.

Mkhize was speaking at a Women's Month event organised by the Ikusasa LeAfrika Foundation in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Saturday.

"There is no limit to what women can achieve," he said.

Mkhize encouraged women to participate in all activities in society, "knowing that the new Constitution has opened a possibility for them to occupy any post that they may wish for".

"Young people, particularly young women, need to look after their health and keep fit in order to continue contributing in society, in whatever manner they wish because, under the new democracy, not even the sky is the limit," he said.

Mkhize said South African men needed to fight the scourge of women abuse.

"It is important for all of us to go all out and ensure that all women are protected, as are all South Africans, in terms of our human rights culture. Violence against our mothers, our sisters and our daughters is unacceptable," he said.

'Abuse of women'

Mkhize encouraged citizens to also fight other forms of violence and crime.

"But if there's abuse of women and children, we must know we are offending the spirit of South Africa in terms of the Constitution," he said.

Ikusasa LeAfrika works closely with the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The organisation arranges bursaries for young people, organises maths and science classes, and also conducts youth development programmes.

Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo reminded women to continue living a healthy lifestyle, even beyond childbirth.

"Sometimes we think that a healthy lifestyle is only for men. When women start having families, they give up their healthy lifestyle. I would encourage them to continue being involved in health and fitness programmes, even after giving birth," he said.

He said healthy lifestyles would help increase life expectancy in the country.

The women began the day with an aerobics marathon.

