28 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Southern Africa: Op-Ed - SADC Is a Problem, Not a Solution to the DRC Crisis

The SADC summit held in South Africa failed to make a correct assessment of the alarming situation that is prevailing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The DRC government is again unable to organise the elections in December 2017, and SADC agrees with President Joseph Kabila even when it is clear that the crisis of electoral democracy is a deliberate and malicious attempt by him to preserve power as long as possible. The question is, is SADC simply incompetent or an accomplice in President Kabila's shenanigans? By CLAUDE KABEMBA.

The crisis is over the failure by President Joseph Kabila to organise the third democratic elections in which he is prohibited to stand by the Constitution. The constitution of the DRC is clear on the organisation of elections. They take place every five years. The government is responsible for ensuring that elections are organised in a fair manner and on time. Elections were supposed to take place in December 2016. President Kabila failed to organise this. After protected negotiation led by the Catholic Church, the parties agreed, including President Kabila, that elections will be organised in December 2017, meaning President Kabila was allowed to stay in power a year longer...

