South Africa: Op-Ed - Rural Transformation As a Solution to Poverty in South Africa

Whilst rural areas are dynamic and vibrant communities, they are chronically under-invested in. Poverty rates tend to be at least double than that of urban centres. Subsistence farming and small-scale farming is key to achieving sustainable development and a key source of livelihood for most of rural communities in South Africa. By MTHANDAZO NDLOVU.

Around a third of South Africa's population lives in rural areas. Amongst these people are the country's most vulnerable. They are excluded from the formal economy, and are denied the proceeds of profitable agriculture and mineral resources and access to land. Resistance from community activists, mine workers and farmworkers against commercial mining and agricultural entities have come into the public eye in recent years, while the "land question" has come to the fore in public discourse in South Africa.

Subsistence farming and small-scale farming is key to achieving sustainable development and a key source of livelihood for most of rural communities in South Africa. However, land reform remains a central factor in determining the success of a rural transformation and achievement of a more sustainable and inclusive development agenda.

