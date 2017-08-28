Liberia: Ellen Meets Unity Party USA, Canada Branch Officials

President Ellen Johnson has reiterated her support for dual citizenship.

According to an Executive release, President Sirlaf made the commitment when she met and held discussions with a 3-member delegation of the Unity Party USA-Canada Branch on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

The delegation headed by Mr. Erasmus Williams, National Vice Chairman of the UP USA-Canada branch, held discussions with President Sirleaf concerning dual citizenship for Diaspora Liberians and their role in Liberia's political affairs, particularly the governing Unity Party and the 2017 Presidential and Representatives elections. Mr. Jonathan Early and Sizi Goyah also formed part of the delegation.

The Liberian leader encouraged the delegation to get engaged with others who have decision-making authority on the issue. She also informed the delegation about the existence of a Special office on Diaspora Affairs situated within the Presidency that works with and coordinates Diaspora matters.

On politics, President Sirleaf assured members of the delegation about her commitment to holding free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in October. She further committed herself to a transition that will consolidate the peace and enhance the country's democracy.

The Liberian leader and former Standard Bearer of the Governing Unity Party re-assured the UP USA-Canada delegation about her support for Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's bid for the Presidency and to the cause of the Unity Party.

President Sirleaf, notwithstanding, promised to remain presidential, despite her resolve to support the Unity Party and its Standard Bearer, so as to enhance the fairness and transparency of the 2017 Presidential and Representative elections.