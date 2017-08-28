Liberia: Aspirant Promises Economic Empowerment

A Representative candidate of electoral District Number Eight in Montserrado County, Ishmeal Sheriff, has urged Liberian electorates to look beyond party and ethnic lines when choosing leaders for the country.

He said Liberians must come together and take bold steps towards a new Liberia, and must commit themselves to the building of new political patterns that would develop the country through cheerful economic measures and empowerment.

Speaking to thousands of supports in Sinkor over the weekend during the launched of his campaign, Sheriff noted that if elected, he would run the district through economic empowerment to ensure a stable macro-economic environment, which in turn will enhance and assure better income distribution.

Sheriff, popularly called 'Tamba the Mayonnaise' is contesting as an independent candidate in electoral District Number Eight in Montserrado County.

He then cautioned the electorates to trust a leader who has the heart to set the pace for the country's transformation and at the same time, called on the young people to wake up to the reality that leadership is not all about money.

The program, which started with a grand parade from the ATS to 11th Street Sinkor, was graced with a large number of people including elders, women groups and youth groups from the 22 communities in District 8, Montserrado County.