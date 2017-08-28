Liberia: Weah Rubbishes Assassination Threat

The Standard Bearer for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George Manneh Weah has challenged those he referred to as detractors that no man or woman who is born by woman can harm him, and he is not afraid of anyone beside God who created him.

"Those who think they can bring me down are fighting a losing battle," he attested.

Speaking at the CDC's campaign launch over the weekend in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, the Montserrado County Senator said those trying to distract the minds of young men and women should think twice because their eyes have now been opened to see the need to elect CDC.

"I can tell Boakai and cronies that when they hire someone to harm me, when that person comes closer to me, they will change because I have a clear heart and conscience for everyone, and I have never hurt any family in Liberia", Weah revealed.

Senator Weah's comment came in the wake of recent allegation that some individuals from the ruling Unity party were plotting to assassinate him at his party's headquarters in Congo.

Reacting to recent comment by the UP's Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai that Liberian shouldn't vote footballer as president before they be kicked around, the CDC political leader said that he is proud to come from a football background, but has educated and helped many Liberians including business people in the last 25 years as compared to the Liberian Vice President's last 42 years as politician.

At the C.H Dewey sports pitch, he said to play football to reach the highest peak, means that person is well disciplined and hardworking, not kicking people.

Standard Bearer Weah said that coming from a soccer background, he knows what it takes to be disciplined and what it takes to punish someone when he or she disobeys despite the person's status.

The CDC man added that Boakai refused to make use of the opportunity given to him by the President of Liberia and failed to work with Madam Sirleaf as VP to do the Liberian people's work to improve all sectors of the government.

Senator Weah alleged that the government failed because the VP did not work with the President as a team player to have the government working.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Weah has urged electorates to go on October 10, 2017 and vote him and Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor as President and Vice president respectively and all other CDC candidates.