28 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: NEC Updates President Koroma On Voter Registration and Exhibition

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) last Friday 25 August 2017 updated President Ernest Bai Koroma on voter registration as well as the exhibition of the provisional voter register.

Making the presentation, the executive secretary of NEC William Addo Davies explained that the voter registration data was consolidated and de-duplicated over the period May 1st to 4th June 2017, and that a total number of 53,000 has gone through the adjudication process with 1,539 cases confirmed as duplications and have been separated from the provisional voter register for administrative and legal actions. The provisional voter register, he reported, has already been generated by the Commission across the sixteen electoral districts in Sierra Leone and a total of 3,133,413 voters were generated in the provisional voter register, maintaining that the exhibition of the provisional voter register will be conducted in all 3,300 registration centres for a period of six days (22nd to 27 August 2017). According to Addo Davies, statements of all claims and objections would be published in the 3,300 registration centres nationwide on 28 August 2017, and that inspection of the provisional voter register will be conducted in 446 centres already identified for a period of three days - 29 August to 31 August 2017.

In terms of funding, the executive secretary of NEC disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development allocated Le72.9 billion to NEC for the 1sthalf of 2017 and Le51.04 billion remitted with outstanding balance of Le21.8 billion. He said urgent voter registration and other outstanding payments is Le7.9 billion and budget for revision of boundary delimitation approved by MoFED is Le2.1 billion. Total amount outstanding for 1st half of 2017, he revealed, was Le23.9 billion.

President Koroma thanked the Commission for progression in the exercise, hoping that the Commission will from time to time update government and the public on the ongoing electioneering process. He urged NEC to provide adequate sensitization to the public to enhance transparency.

