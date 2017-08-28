28 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Partakes in 2018 Voter Exhibition Process, Urges Ons to Intensify Work On Erection of Temporary Shelter for Flood and Mudslide Victims

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today, Saturday 26 August 2017, participated in the voter exhibition exercise at the NIBATT 13 - Goderich Community Primary School in Constituency 109, Ward 364, Western Rural.

The exercise which kicked off on 22 August 2017 will end on 28 August, 2017.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), "The purpose of displaying the Provisional Voters' Register is for all eligible Sierra Leoneans who took part in the registration process to confirm, correct, or include names that had been omitted during the process."

This exercise, the president said, was in line with Sections 31 to 37 of the Public Elections Act 2012 which mandated the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to conduct nationwide public inquiries for the settlement of any outstanding issues relating to the Provisional Voters Register.

Immediately after this event, President Koroma proceeded to Old School to oversee the ongoing erection of tents as temporary shelter for the affected persons of the flooding and mudslides that hit Freetown on August 14.

Upon arrival on the scene, the president raised several concerns relating to poor coordination of work and replacement of tents as previously agreed. He urged the Coordinator of the Office of National Security (ONS) to ensure effective coordination on the ongoing work in order to meet the deadline for the work to the completed.

