Gambia: The Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination (Gabece) Results

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is pleased to release the results of the 2017 Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

The total number of candidates who entered for the examination was 22,136 students of whom 10,075 males and 12,061 females.

Philip M Goba, Ancha Sarr and Rejoice Favour Uyamadu all of St Therese's Upper Basic are the top candidates with a 1 (one) in all their nine subjects.

A total of 21 candidates scored aggregate 6, an increase of 5, in 2017

8 are from St Therese's Upper Basic.

2 from Presentation of St Mary's

2 from Ndow's Comprehensive Upper Basic

1 from Charles Jow Academy (22nd July)

1 from SOS Hermann Gmeiner New Covenant Upper Basic

1 from ABC Upper Basic Talinding Upper Basic

1 from St Peter's Upper Basic

1 from Sibanor Upper Basic

1 from Old Yundum Upper Basic

1 from Kunkujang Keitaya Upper Basic

1 from Anne Marie Rivier

1 from Tahir Ahmadiyaa Muslim Upper Basic

Candidates are to receive their individual results from their respective schools.

Admission to grade 10 should be based on passes in the core subjects to be decided by boards of governors and not exceeding aggregate 42.