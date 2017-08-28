Gambia: Foni Berefet's District Tourney - Ndemban FC Wins, Adams Held

Foni Berefet's District tournament is up and running again with the latest games featuring a draw and a win.

Adama Manneh slotted a hat trick and captain Jerreh Sanyang netted the other as Ndemban Manokan Football Club eased past Besse 4-1.

In another encounter, Jajil-based Madcobra tied Bajana-based Adams goalless.

Mustapha Jassey and Abass Badjie got cautioned for Madcobra and Bajana respectively in a contest the latter dominated throughout.

In a post-match interview, winning coach Ndemban Lamin Jatta said his drive to recruit new and willing players earned him the points.

'Our success is result of hard work. We capitalized on our chances,' Jatta, who's now ardent on securing his second win in the tourney, said.

His opposing number and Besse's gaffer Famara Fatty rued his side's profligacy in front of goal.

'It's not been easy. I'm disappointed we will have to prepare for the next game against Madcobra. We take the result in good faith,' Fatty said.

Speaking earlier Adams FC's tactician Bakary Tamba was the least delighted over his charges' goalless draw with Bajan-based Madcobra.

'We had four chances and we let them slip off. It's not a good result, we wanted the points. We will try to rectify the errors at our training base.'

On his reaction to the game, Madcobra's manager David Mendy bemoaned the unavailability of his star striker, a situation he said, prompted him to use some players out of position to fill the void.

Madcobra now faces Besse and Mendy knows it won't be a tea party.

'It won't be an easy game because they (Besse) lost their first game,' Davids reckons.