28 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Foni Berefet's District Tourney - Ndemban FC Wins, Adams Held

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Fatty

Foni Berefet's District tournament is up and running again with the latest games featuring a draw and a win.

Adama Manneh slotted a hat trick and captain Jerreh Sanyang netted the other as Ndemban Manokan Football Club eased past Besse 4-1.

In another encounter, Jajil-based Madcobra tied Bajana-based Adams goalless.

Mustapha Jassey and Abass Badjie got cautioned for Madcobra and Bajana respectively in a contest the latter dominated throughout.

In a post-match interview, winning coach Ndemban Lamin Jatta said his drive to recruit new and willing players earned him the points.

'Our success is result of hard work. We capitalized on our chances,' Jatta, who's now ardent on securing his second win in the tourney, said.

His opposing number and Besse's gaffer Famara Fatty rued his side's profligacy in front of goal.

'It's not been easy. I'm disappointed we will have to prepare for the next game against Madcobra. We take the result in good faith,' Fatty said.

Speaking earlier Adams FC's tactician Bakary Tamba was the least delighted over his charges' goalless draw with Bajan-based Madcobra.

'We had four chances and we let them slip off. It's not a good result, we wanted the points. We will try to rectify the errors at our training base.'

On his reaction to the game, Madcobra's manager David Mendy bemoaned the unavailability of his star striker, a situation he said, prompted him to use some players out of position to fill the void.

Madcobra now faces Besse and Mendy knows it won't be a tea party.

'It won't be an easy game because they (Besse) lost their first game,' Davids reckons.

Gambia

Gambian Signs Contract to Fight Senegal's King of Boxing

Foday Badjie, a Gambian, has signed a deal to fight Senegal's boxing champion Modou Baba Fall, Foroyaa Sport can report. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.