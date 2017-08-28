28 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Signs Contract to Fight Senegal's King of Boxing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Foday Badjie, a Gambian, has signed a deal to fight Senegal's boxing champion Modou Baba Fall, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The bout, being promoted by Adama Cisse, is billed to take place November 17th in Senegal at a place called Souvanir.

The duel will offer the Gambian - who's fighting outside the country for the first time - chance to turn professional but he must attain a certain boxing time or beat Fall who's also Senegal's champion in the 75kg category to attain his dream.

The combat is being held in commemoration of Mandela Day in Senegal and the winner scoops the Mandela Belt on stake.

In a press conference held in Dakar to formalize the contract, both boxers vowed to cross daggers and clinch the belt.

Foday is yet to taste defeat boasting twelve wins in thirteen combats with only a single draw to his name.

However, November's event, certainly serves as a litmus test and provokes the begging question of whether Badjie can rise up to the occasion with a professional opponent now standing in his path.

Gambia

Gambia Police Condemn Alleged Video of Mob Justice On Social Media

It has come to the notice of the office of the Inspector General of Police that a video of mob justice on social media… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.