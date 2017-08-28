Gambian Signs Contract to Fight Senegal's King of Boxing

Foday Badjie, a Gambian, has signed a deal to fight Senegal's boxing champion Modou Baba Fall, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The bout, being promoted by Adama Cisse, is billed to take place November 17th in Senegal at a place called Souvanir.

The duel will offer the Gambian - who's fighting outside the country for the first time - chance to turn professional but he must attain a certain boxing time or beat Fall who's also Senegal's champion in the 75kg category to attain his dream.

The combat is being held in commemoration of Mandela Day in Senegal and the winner scoops the Mandela Belt on stake.

In a press conference held in Dakar to formalize the contract, both boxers vowed to cross daggers and clinch the belt.

Foday is yet to taste defeat boasting twelve wins in thirteen combats with only a single draw to his name.

However, November's event, certainly serves as a litmus test and provokes the begging question of whether Badjie can rise up to the occasion with a professional opponent now standing in his path.