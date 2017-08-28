Gambia: KAC Wraps Up Training of Trainers for 40 Mdfts On Strengthening of VDCS

The Governor North Bank Region, Ebrima K.S. Dampha, has underscored the importance of building the capacity of Multidisciplinary Facilitation Team on techniques and skills of strengthening and reactivating of Village Development Committees (VDC) to support the development aspiration.

Governor Dampha was speaking on Thursday in Kerewan at a two-day training of trainers workshop organized by Kerewan Area Council in partnership with the Regional Community Development Office in Kerewan held in Kerewan North Bank Region.

He said building and strengthen capacity of decentralised structures are fundamental to the effective design and implementation of development projects and programmes.

Governor Dampha called on MDFTs to be proactive in providing proper technical backing to village development initiatives to enhance social mobilisation and bring about sustainable development.

Alh. Lamin Ceesay and Seedy Touray, chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Kerewan Area Council noted that the training was part of council plans to strengthen the human resource development of Village Development Committees to enable them to map out their development needs.

The duo said the training would obviously empower MDFTS to transfer appropriate skills and knowledge to make the structure more accountable to the people.

The senior officers from the council noted that the capacity building would help council to assist communities on development of village plans, which would help both council and development partners to respond to development needs and aspirations.

Njaga Khan, Regional Community Development Officer lauded the Kerewan Area Council for funding the first phase of building the capacity of 40 MDFTS on method and strategy of building and strengthening VDCs to make them more effective and responsive to the need of communities.

He said the partnership with council is in line with local government act and decentralization process to harness the capacity of Village Development and Ward Development Committees to make them more effective and efficient in the implementation of development projects and programs.

Mr Khan reminded the MDFTS to foster closer collaboration and networking in the transfer of knowledge and skills.