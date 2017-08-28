Gambia: Assemblies of God Church Holds Fruitful Convention

Assemblies of God-The Gambia has just concluded a three-day national convention which brought together members of the church from various branches across the country.

The convention, which took place from Friday 18 through Sunday 20 August 2017 at the church's magnificent edifice at Kanifing, brought members of the church together to fellowship, share pertinent mission issues, as well as launched a national mission agenda for the next eight years to come.

"The National Mission Agenda was born out of our Acts 1:8 Conference held in June, which sought to remind the church of our Pentecostal heritage and our call to fulfill the Great Commission in the power of the Holy Spirit by planting mission churches among unreached people groups," said Rev Paul Appietu Ampofo-Williams, Pastor and National Head, Assemblies of God Church The Gambia.

The ebullient pastor, always on fire for the Lord, took the leadership of the church from retired Senior Pastor and National Head Rev Jerry E.K. Adjorlolo on 26 February 2017.

The church, which started in The Gambia in a living room with five members, today has a magnificent edifice of 1,500 pew-seating capacity auditorium with gallery and offices.

National Mission's Agenda

After taking over the leadership of the church, Pastor Ampofo Williams, six months into his pastoral mission, has set himself the target of taking the church to higher heights with exponential growth in membership and multiplication of mission churches across the country.

Under his National Mission's Agenda, empowered by the Holy Spirit for multiplication of mission churches - between 2017 and 2025, Pastor Ampofo Williams says the church plans to have at least 5,000 converts; have 100% of his members baptised in the Holy Spirit; plant 100 mission churches; have each local church to plant a missionary church a year; train at least 60 lay pastors/missionaries; train at least 40 pastors/planters; send and support at least 25 home missionaries; send and support at least 4 foreign missionaries; establish all the 5 Regional Missions with at least 5 missionaries; and mobilize adequate human, financial and logistic resources to facilitate these missionary goals.

The convention started with an evening service on Friday, with sound exhortation by US Missionary Pastor Rev Scott Ennis to the inauguration of a Bible College on Saturday afternoon followed by an evening service, and climaxed on Sunday at the church auditorium, where a national board was also inaugurated to assist the National Head manage the church at the national level.

A successful convention

The servant and man of God said further that the convention was a resounding success as the Lord God blessed and empowered the church to "bring together member church representatives across the country, which fulfilled the aspect of the fellowship".

"The church Mission Agenda was shared and launched and members have embraced that and are returning to their base with a fervent zeal to propagate the gospel," Pastor Williams said, adding: "This is also evidence of the fact that at the launch of AOG Bible School 28 application forms were picked by members to prepare themselves for God's work."