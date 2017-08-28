Gambia: Gyin Marks Int'l Youth Day 2017

Global Youth Innovation Network (GYIN) Saturday celebrated International Youth Day 2017 in Foni Bulock, West Coast Region under the local theme "Tesitoo"-Self-Help Initiative".

As part of the celebration, the network handed over a market to the community of Bulock and conducted green initiative (tree planting).

Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association is a community based organization operating in Bulock village, Foni Berefet district, in the West Coast Region.

The association was formed on 10 November 2014 with the aim of bringing together young people of the village to spearhead their own development.

Every year, on 12 August The Gambia joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Youth Day.

The hope is to engage youth and cultivate their increased contributions to their communities through peace building.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Alkalo of Foni Bulock, Ansumana Bojang, advised the youth to keep on the good side and continue to support the communities tirelessly.

The Kapongha Youth Association is out to unite youth, mobilize resources and engage in community activities, according to the association president, Ebrima B. Sonko.

Halimatou Ceesay, the vice president of the Kapongha Youth Association of Bulock village, said they inaugurated the Bulock community Market as their women suffered a lot in reaching the main market by the road side.

"We didn't have a market closer to this community. We also suffered when it rains because of the uncovered market near us and as a result some women don't come out to sell," she said.

Momodou Edrisa Njie, director of GYIN, said that the organisation specialises in rural development.

"We work with the rural youth to support them to improve their living standards through their initiatives and through their initiatives that we are handing over Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association Market to the women as youth of the village."

Other speakers were Ismaila Badjie, the ward councilor, National Assembly Member Hon. Sunkary Badjie and a representative of the National Youth Council, Dembo Kambi, who said the global theme for this year's celebration, was "Youth Peace Building". As young people, they are inclusive in peace building, security and the society which are key to building and sustaining peace.

This year's day according to the United Nations focuses on 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and is committed to fostering peaceful and inclusive societies and affirms that "sustainable development cannot be realized without peace and security."

National Youth Council (NYC) through the regional youth committees is expected to mobilise youth to engage government and citizens across the country to preach and manifest peace and further called for national reconciliation.