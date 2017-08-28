Gambia: Spend Judiciously

The spending spree that has been triggered by the momentum and euphoria surrounding the Tobaski or Eid-ul Adzha should be treated with care and consideration for other preferential requirements.

Such requirements are school fees, books and other essentials for the schooling of our children.

Yes, indeed, we must thoroughly, religiously and accordingly observe the feast of Tobaski by buying ram or its equivalence to offer sacrifice to Allah the Creator.

Yes, we must buy clothes to wear for the Tobaski feast, but we should not forget that we have to buy our schoolchildren's uniforms to go to school. We must buy new chairs or sofas and other household appliances to decorate the house but we should also not forget that we have to buy books for our school-going children.

We are now on holidays but school will reopen by the end of September; therefore parents and guardians must keep in mind that at such time it is seriously challenging to afford the cost of uniforms, books, bags and other essential items for our school-going children.

For those parents whose children may be seeking admission or have got admission for schooling will have to face the inevitable challenge of spending substantial money to send their children to school.

We therefore need to sail cautiously and spend prudently in our Tobaski feast spending spree so that we are able to meet the cost of sending our kids or children to school in a better fashion when the time is due.

School fees, books and other essential school items are costs we will always have to take on or grapple with if we want to send our children to school and ensure they get quality education. We cannot afford to dodge it thinking that education is, really, too expensive to attain for our children, for "if you think education is expensive, try illiteracy", then you will get to know which is costlier.

Therefore let's endeavour to spend carefully for the feast and consider putting something aside for the children's schooling expenses, which is just around the corner.