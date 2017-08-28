Sierra Leone: Women Remanded for Possession of Cannabis

Adamsay Kamara, Musu Turay, Kadiatu Kamara and Osman Ibrahim Kargbo were last Wednesday denied bail and remanded at the Special Court Female and Male Correctional Centres in Freetown.

They were arraigned before Magistrate Albert Moody of Court No.1 on two counts of unlawful Possession of Cannabis Sativa (Jamba) Contrary to Section 48(1) of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001.

The particulars of offence stated that the first, second and third accused persons were arrested with four and half bags of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 52kg without lawful authority.

The fourth accused Osman Ibrahim Kargbo was on the same date and place arrested with one plastic of dry substance suspected to be cannabis sativa weighting 75kg without lawful authority.

The accused persons were represented by Lawyer B.T. Biandoma.

Defense lawyer applied for bail on the grounds that one of the accused persons was a lactating mother and the alleged offence committed is bailable.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara did not object to bail, but Magistrate Moody used his discretion to remand the accused persons.