28 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Women Remanded for Possession of Cannabis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusufu S.bangura

Adamsay Kamara, Musu Turay, Kadiatu Kamara and Osman Ibrahim Kargbo were last Wednesday denied bail and remanded at the Special Court Female and Male Correctional Centres in Freetown.

They were arraigned before Magistrate Albert Moody of Court No.1 on two counts of unlawful Possession of Cannabis Sativa (Jamba) Contrary to Section 48(1) of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001.

The particulars of offence stated that the first, second and third accused persons were arrested with four and half bags of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 52kg without lawful authority.

The fourth accused Osman Ibrahim Kargbo was on the same date and place arrested with one plastic of dry substance suspected to be cannabis sativa weighting 75kg without lawful authority.

The accused persons were represented by Lawyer B.T. Biandoma.

Defense lawyer applied for bail on the grounds that one of the accused persons was a lactating mother and the alleged offence committed is bailable.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara did not object to bail, but Magistrate Moody used his discretion to remand the accused persons.

Sierra Leone

270 Mudslide and Flood Disaster Children Registered

Social Welfare officials registering victims of August, 14th 2017 mudslide and flooding disaster, has disclosed that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.