Sierra Leone: Advocaid Donates to Mudslide Victims

AdvocAid, a local Non-governmental Organisation that seeks justice for women and girls, who come into conflict with the law, has donated used clothing for men, women, and children, food items including rice and vegetable oil, provisions including milk, sugar, and tealeaves, toiletries including bathing soap, laundry soap, and sanitary pads, all amounting to the tune of Sixteen Million Leones (Le 16, 000, 000), to Mudslide victims at the Dwarzark Community.

Presenting the donated items, AdvocAid Executive Director, Simitie Lavaly, told the beneficiaries that they as an organization does not have silver or gold to offer , but the little they got from their donors was what they donated as a token to sympathize with them as they are currently facing critical conditions.

She advised them to stay away from disaster prone areas.

The Counsellor and Coordinator in Ward 384, Unisa Chendeka, said their community has suffered loss of lives and properties as a result of the mudslide.

Mr. Chendeka praised AdvocAid for the donations, noting that the quantity was not matter but the heart and thought they had for the community to remember them at that moment, even for bringing the little they had was more important than the quantity.

AdvocAid Programe Officer, Julie Mariam Sesay, observed that there were several isolated mudslide incident that took placed in other communities on 14th August 2017,adding that most people were only concentrating on the major areas.

AdvocAid Legal Officer, Cherly Sembie, told beneficiaries to be careful with any action that has to do with domestic violence, adding that their current state of being is not the time to quarrel with one another in their neighborhood.

She noted that such actions might lead to criminal matters, which, if care is not taken, might land them in jail.

The beneficiaries are mostly Female ex-inmates, whom AdvocAid had always been careering for, even before the mudslide incident of 14th August 2017.