Sierra Leone: Deen Conteh Makes Dover Athletic Debut

Sierra Leone international, Aziz Deen-Conteh, made his Dover Athletic debut in Friday's 1-0 defeat away to Macclesfield Town in the English National League.

Deen-Conteh returned from his seven months long wait, searching a new club following his last outing in Georgia with FC Zugdidi in 2016.

The Chelsea Academy graduate, who signed a new deal with the Whites a few days ago, was introduced by the Whites manager Chris Kinnear in the 78th minutes replacing defender Manny Parry.

"Happy to have made my debut, but was very disappointed with the result. I thought we deserve more," Deen Conteh told footballsierraleone.net.

"Looking forward to the season.Can't wait to get more minutes on the field and helping the team push for promotion this season as that is our aim.

Dover are still winless at The Moss Rose since their return to the National League.

Macclesfield's striker Tyrone Marsh headed in Elliott Durrell's cross in the 50th minutes as Athletic suffered their first away defeat of the season.

The defeat sees Dover stay in fifth spot on the ladder, with the rest of this round of National League fixtures due on Saturday.