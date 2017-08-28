Sierra Leone: Pupil Remanded for Penetrating Girl, 4

Seventeen years old boy was on Friday, (25th August, 2017) remanded at the Juvenile Home by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Court No. 2 on allegation of sexual penetration contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The State alleges that the accused person on Thursday 2oth July, 2017, at Aitkin Street- Murray town, penetrated a girl below eighteen years to wit four.

Meanwhile, Police prosecutor, 9155 Macarthy Dwight applied for an adjournment.

In another development, Magistrate Albert Moody of court No.1 has also remanded one Abdul Bangura, 32, for the offence of sexual Penetration contrary to law.

According to the charge sheet, the accused person on an unknown date at Groundnut market, Fisher Street, in Freetown, sexually penetrated a girl below eighteen years to wit twelve years.

In a related matter, Magistrate Moody has also remanded one Bobson Koroma for the offence of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of Sexual penetration Act of 2012.

Police alleges that the accused person on a date between 1st May, 2017 and Wednesday 24th May, 2017 at No.21 Doherty Street sexually penetrated a 10-year-old girl.