Sierra Leone: 270 Mudslide and Flood Disaster Children Registered

Social Welfare officials registering victims of August, 14th 2017 mudslide and flooding disaster, has disclosed that they have registered about two hundred and seventy children.

This was disclosed last Friday (25th August, 2017) during a donation ceremony of food and non-food items worth millions of Leones by the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) in collaboration with Codohsapa, to victims at Kaningo community school.

Claudius Ola Taylor, Public Relations and Volunteer Development Manager of YMCA Sierra Leone, said his institution was aware of the plague that befell over seven communities in the suburb of Freetown.

He said that was why the management of YMCA deemed it fit to donate food and non-food items to survivors.

He said they have also donated food and non-food items to three communities including Kroo bay, Kolleh Tong, Crab Tong and Colbot communities respectively, and that they would also extend the donation to Don Bosco.

Receiving the donated items, Osman Conteh, Team Leader at the Office of National Security, thanked the management of YMCA for the donation and added that they were going to hand it over to the community chief since they know the affected family members.