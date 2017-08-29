28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nine Life Sentences for Serial Rapist

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)

A serial rapist was handed nine life sentences by the Thohoyandou High Court in Limpopo on Monday.

Mbudzeni Christopher Nemalili, 25, of Ha-Mangilasi village near Vuwani was arrested after he terrorised the community for more than four months in 2012.

"The offences were committed between September 22 and December 21, 2012. The accused would break in and enter the homes of victims and rape them, armed with two big knives," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

He had targeted young girls who lived with single parents at Ramukhuba and Dzwerani Villages in the Vhembe district.

During the trial police testified that the accused had worn a balaclava when he committed the crimes. He was linked to the crimes through DNA.

State prosecutor Advocate Nnyambeni Nekhambele, argued that the accused was not remorseful and that some of the victims were under the age of 16. He said they were raped more than once.

He also submitted that the accused should be removed from the society and be kept in prison for life.

Source: News24

