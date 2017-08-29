Nigeria: Buhari Pleased With Economic State of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is pleased with Nigeria's economic situation.

The president received briefing from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma; the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

This was disclosed in a state house press release Monday.

According to the statement, signed by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, the Ministers and CBN Governor informed the president of the updates in the implementation of the 2017 Budget, preparation for the 2018 Budget, revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management and on the improving state of the economy.

The statement said the president reminded the ministers and CBN governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the campaign of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, was based.

He expressed gladness that things were looking up after two years of governance and urged them to keep at it as the main aim of government was to bring comfort to Nigerians across all walks of life.

Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact, among others.

President Buhari arrived Nigeria on Saturday after nearly four months in the United Kingdom where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Monday's meeting with his economic team is believed to be the president's first since his return.