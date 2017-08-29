Nigeria: Police Lied, My Resignation Followed Due Process - Senator

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau, has said that he followed the provisions of the Police Act and regulations in resigning from the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

Mr. Misau stated this on Monday in Abuja, in reaction to a statement by the police that he did not follow due process in exiting the force, and was therefore, a deserter.

He said in a statement that rather than concentrate on the issue of corruption in the force, the police decided to embark on a "voyage of discovery."

He said that the allegation of the police against him was a "propaganda" aimed at distracting Nigerians from the real issue.

"Not wanting to join issues with the incoherence of the Force Public Relations Officer, the police have always known my whereabouts since my resignation.

"Moreover, I have been in the Senate for about two and half years without any mention of my desertion until my innocuous caution against practices capable of destroying the Police Force.

"It is beyond curiosity that the police will be looking for someone clearly in the plain sight for these past years.

"Little wonder the proliferation of crime in the country and the police apparent cluelessness, especially under its current leadership," he said.

In the statement on Sunday against Mr. Misau's claim of corruption in the promotion process in the police, the authorities said that the allegations against the Inspector General of Police and the Force were unfounded.

It said "Sen. Isah Hamman Misau dubiously absconded and deserted the Nigeria Police Force on September 24, 2010 when he was redeployed to Niger State Command.

"He refused to report, consequent upon which he was queried in line with the Public Service Rules Sections 030301(b)(g)(m) &(o) and 030402(a)(b)(c)(e) &(w).

"This is in addition to the previous queries and disciplinary process he was facing when he refused to proceed on Junior Command Course (JCC) 49/2008 at Staff College, Jos, between January 5, 2009 and June 19, 2009.

"The retirement letter presented to journalists by DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman is suspiciously forged and dubiously obtained.

"The Force base postings, transfers and deployment of Commissioners of Police, Police Mobile Force Commanders, SPU Commanders and other Commanding Officers on merit and competence. Not on monetary, ethnic or religious consideration.

"Postings and transfers are routine administrative tools to ensure the best performance of Police Officers toward optimum service delivery for the benefit of the public.

"The Inspector-General of Police cannot compromise his integrity by receiving money before officers are posted. This allegation is also baseless, unfounded and so should be disregarded and discountenance by the public."

(NAN)