28 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria Vs Cameroon - Mikel, 15 Other Players Arrive Uyo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles camp in Uyo is already bubbling ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying games against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Captain John Obi Mikel and 15 other players have already arrived at the Le Meridien Hotel, Uyo, with the other invited players understood to be nearing their arrival in camp.

Officials of the national team say the Super Eagles will have a training session on Tuesday, which will be open to the public. However, the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be closed to the public.

Nigeria welcomes the reigning African champions to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday before flying to Yaounde for a quickfire return session on Monday.

The Super Eagles are top of Africa's 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

Players already in camp

1. Daniel Akpeyi

2. Dele Alampasu

3. Ola Aina

4. Mikel Obi

5. Mikel Agu

6. Ahmed Musa

7. Ogenyi Onazi

8. Odion Ighalo

9. Tyronne Ebuehi

10. Oghenekaro Etebo

11. Elderson Echiejile,

12. William Troost-Ekong,

13. Kelechi Iheanacho

14. Wilfred Ndidi

15. Chidozie Awaziem

16. Ikechuckwu Ezenwa‎

Nigeria

Charly Boy Leads Protest for Diezani's Extradition

Mr Charles Oputa, also known as "Charly Boy" on Monday led the "Our Mumu Don Do" Movement to the headquarters of EFCC,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.