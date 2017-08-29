Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria Vs Cameroon - Mikel, 15 Other Players Arrive Uyo

The Super Eagles camp in Uyo is already bubbling ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying games against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Captain John Obi Mikel and 15 other players have already arrived at the Le Meridien Hotel, Uyo, with the other invited players understood to be nearing their arrival in camp.

Officials of the national team say the Super Eagles will have a training session on Tuesday, which will be open to the public. However, the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be closed to the public.

Nigeria welcomes the reigning African champions to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday before flying to Yaounde for a quickfire return session on Monday.

The Super Eagles are top of Africa's 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

Players already in camp

1. Daniel Akpeyi

2. Dele Alampasu

3. Ola Aina

4. Mikel Obi

5. Mikel Agu

6. Ahmed Musa

7. Ogenyi Onazi

8. Odion Ighalo

9. Tyronne Ebuehi

10. Oghenekaro Etebo

11. Elderson Echiejile,

12. William Troost-Ekong,

13. Kelechi Iheanacho

14. Wilfred Ndidi

15. Chidozie Awaziem

16. Ikechuckwu Ezenwa‎