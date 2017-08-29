Nigeria: Buhari Receives Economic Briefing From Adeosun, Emefiele, Udoma

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received almost a two-hour briefing from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The Ministers and CBN Governor updated the President on the improving economy, implementation of the 2017 Budget, preparation for the 2018 Budget, revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management.

Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact, among others.

President Buhari, while reminding the Ministers and CBN Governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the campaign of his party - the All Progressives Congress - was based, expressed gladness that things were looking up after two years of yeoman's job.

Urging them to keep at it, the President noted that the main aim of government was to bring succour to Nigerians across all walks of life.

President Buhari also declared that he was pleased with the progress being made on different fronts.

