Nigeria: Diezani Will Be Repatriated Soon, EFCC Tells Charly Boy, Adeyanju

Ace musician, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy and the former Director, New Media and Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju have begun another daily-sit-out at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja to demand the extradition of the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke from the the United Kingdom to come home and defend herself over allegations of corruption.

The protesters under the hash tag, #BringBackDiezani were received by the Executive Secretary of EFCC Mr. Aremu who assured them that Diezani would soon be repatriated to face the corruption allegations against her.

Recall that Charly Boy and Adeyanju had earlier staged a daily sit-out both in Nigeria and London under the group names, ResumeOrResign and Our Mumu Don Do against President Muhammadu Buhari which eventually led to the president resuming office after being abroad for 104 days on medical trip.

However, the pro-democracy and good governance group led by the duo have since taken it upon itself to demand good governance and accountability from the government as well as calling for positive actions in certain pressing issues in the country.

The group had equally condemned the recent demolition of Eke-Ukwu market in Owerri, Imo state where a number of persons, including a 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a stray bullet when police were shooting to disperse protesting marketers.

In the call for Diezani's repatriation, Adeyanju said, "Our message is simple: since you don't want to assist U.K in prosecuting her, #BringBackDiezani. Also prosecute everyone whether PDP or APC."

"Diezani is enjoying in London. Look at her press release the other day.

"She is practically laughing at Nigerians. You don't need Baba to give any instruction before you swing into action."

"Curruption is just everywhere."

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of EFCC Mr. Aremu told them that the commission will do the needful to ensure that Diezani is repatriated to answer the allegations.

Meanwhile, condemning the Imo market demolition, Adeyanju, Charly boy said, "The OurMumuDonDo group strongly condemns the flagrant abuse of power and ruthless demolition of the famed ancestral Eke-ukwu Owerri Market.

"The brazen disregard for rule of law and human lives demonstrated earlier today by hatchets of the Imo state government depicts the stark decrepitude in which our nation has been plunged into, and the patent impunity being displayed by people in positions of power.

"We deeply commiserate with the victims of this unprovoked and inhumane attack including the kids who were shot dead; the journalist from Vanguard Newspaper, Alozie Chinonso who was beaten to a stupor; and the numerous people whose honest means of livelihoods have been forcefully snatched as a result of this uncanny incident.

"However, we are aware that the demolition of the Eke-ukwu Owerri market was a flagrant act of insubordination to a subsisting court order restraining the state government from carrying out such heinous act as well as an utter disregard for the wishes of the people who have heretofore opposed the vicious demolition. Hence, we demand an immediate and exhaustive investigation into the incident and a swift prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

"We emphatically state that such barbaric assault and obliteration remains condemned and unacceptable in our society. And should such executive lawlessness and impunity be allowed to continue, we may not be able to save our nation from the damning consequences that may lead to the ruination of our dear nation.

"In conclusion, therefore, we urge the Federal Government to exigently look into this issue and admonish the Imo State Government to exert whatever ounce of humanity left in them to halt the demolition and develop a comprehensive compensation plan for the disaffected stakeholders in order to restore peace and calm in the state."