Nigeria: Buhari Urges Nigerians to Shun Campaigns Against His Cabinet Members

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to shun the campaign of calumny against members of his cabinet and join hands with his administration to address the myriad of challenges left behind by past governments in the country.

President Buhari who shrugged off allegations that he has sidelined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, been under tremendous influence and manipulation among others, last night said the campaigns were only orchestrated by mischief makers to advance their agenda.

Also reacting to his administration's alleged lack of competence and capacity to lead the country, President Buhari last night wondered what anyone would want to achieve promoting such falsehood other than to generate hatred and disgust against the "hardworking people" in his government.

‎Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu yesterday described the allegations as "nonsensical and absurd" even as he called on Nigerians to join President Buhari "to build a new foundation from the mess left behind by previous irresponsible governments."

"It is difficult to understand what anyone wants to achieve peddling such falsehood that the President, himself a former military general and Head of State and Commander-In-Chief is subject to undue influence and manipulation. It is both ridiculous and inconceivable.

"But, of course, the President cannot do everything. He cannot micromanage every task. That is why he needs close officials, whom he trusts, who will be willing to offend others in the process of ensuring his own safety and well-being, and the advancement of his vision for Nigeria.

"As someone who works very closely with President Buhari, I can testify to how my years of experience as a newspaper editor are often put to the test by the sheer thoroughness with which the President edits every single document brought to his desk. Every memo, statement, speech, is subject to his intense scrutiny, right down to the placement of commas and full stops."

On the allegations that Prof Osinbajo is being sidelined, the Presidential spokesman noted that "the Vice President ‎remains the confidante and closest adviser to the President.

"As Acting President, Vice President Osinbajo enjoyed the support of the Villa Staff and the entire cabinet. Otherwise, he would not have succeeded and earned the praises of the President.

"When the President was away on the medical vacation, the Chief of Staff rallied the Presidency behind Professor Osinbajo because he knew that his boss, President Buhari expected nothing less.

"President Buhari is working day and night to steer Nigeria through these trying times. There are important issues in the hand of government such poverty reduction, turning around the economy, creating jobs, fighting corruption and terrorism, railway, agriculture, roads, power and rural and urban development that there simply is not enough time to be spent answering baseless allegations in the media," Garba Shehu said.