Nigeria: ASUU, Govt to Meet Again Today

In furtherance of efforts at resolving the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige will today meet with the president and executive of ASUU, government delegation.

THISDAY gathered that at the meeting will include the Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

In a statement by the Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, Ngige recalled that ASUU had earlier promised during the last meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to take the offer of the federal government back to its members and get back to the federal government within a week.

Ngige called on ASUU to show good faith as the federal government had already demonstrated its commitment to addressing the grievances of the union.