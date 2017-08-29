29 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S. Agrees to Sell Arms to Fight Insurgency, Says Saraki

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Opara and Alabi Abdul

The U.S. Government for the first time has agreed in principle to sell arms to help in the fight against insurgency in the country.The Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki,said the development followed a meeting between the key principal officers of the National Assembly and United States Congressional delegation yesterday in Abuja, where the issue of humanitarian crisis in the Northeast was discussed.

'This will represent a new chapter that we are opening, where the U.S. government will be ready to sell arms to Nigeria and that will help to strengthen the efforts of our armed forces in the fight against terrorism, surveillance and intelligence.

"Today's meeting was held to discuss ways to improve the relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria; look at securing greater support in the fight against terrorism and for the humanitarian crisis in different parts of the country, "Saraki enthused.

The senate president assured that with the commitment, the option would be urgently explored so that terrorism would not only be left to Nigeria alone as the country may need to secure new weapons from other countries.

Other issues discussed were security challenges and how to build a better working and institutional relationship between the parliaments of both countries.

The U.S. delegation led by Senator Christopher Coons included Senators Gary Peters and Michael Bennet; U.S. Representatives, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Terri Sewell, Charlie Dent, Barbara Lee and Frederica Wilson.

They were accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symminton.In another development, the Universal Reformed Christian Church (URCC) popularly known as NKST, Kaduna, has declared a seven-day prayer and fasting just as it held special prayer service for the nation's Armed Forces tackling insurgency and other security issues.

The pastor in charge, Annger Chris, said they would continue praying for the military men and officers until insurgency ends. They also praying for herdsmen/farmers clashes and spate of kidnapping in the country.Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of National Civil Aviation Training (NCAT), Gabriel Onoja, has said that the religious inclinations of Boko Haram insurgents have been dumped for economic motivations and incentives.

Onoja who disclosed this in Maiduguri, also alleged that the insurgents were suspected to be sponsored by forces opposed to Nigeria's exploration of oil and gas within her territorial boundaries in the Lake Chad Basin.

His words: "The intermittent suicide bomb attacks particularly around the Chad Basin region, as evident in the recent terrorists' ambush of oil geologists on research mission in the area are prompted by economic considerations."

Nigeria

Buhari Weighs Options As Cabinet Reshuffle Tops Agenda

A mid-term cabinet reshuffle has topped President Muhammadu Buhari's agenda since his return from the United Kingdom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.