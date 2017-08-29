Photo: Daily Monitor

Residents of Bulucheke Sub-County of Bududa District near the area that was hit by a landslide on Sunday. The nearby Sironko District was hit by a landslide on Monday.

Sironko — Four people have reportedly been killed after a mudslide hit the mountainous district of Sironko on Monday.

Sironko Resident District Commissioner, Mr Moses Wamoto Kigai says the victims were residents of Masaba Village in Masaba Sub-county.

He said several people are missing.

"We have had a serious landslide in Sironko District which has killed unidentified number of people while others still missing. We have reports that others are displaced," Mr Wamoto said.

He told Daily Monitor that a rescue team has gone to the area.

But Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Mr Suwedi Mansour said one person was reportedly killed while ten others are missing.

This comes a day after a landslide destroyed three villages in Bulucheke Sub county in Bududa district.

According to local leaders and security officials, houses were knocked down, livestock buried and at least 200 people from 40 families were displaced.

The affected villages are Marobo and Shikhuyu in Buluchecke Sub-county and Nabutsasi in Bumayoka Sub-county.