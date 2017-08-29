29 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Accused of 9 Murders, 4 Attempted Murders, Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Katlehong man linked to nine murder cases and four attempted murder cases is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The man, 31, was arrested in Rondebult, Alberton, in July during a shoot-out with police.

The murders occurred from March 2017 up until his arrest in July, Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24 on Sunday.

"In one of the incidents, he attacked a family of four and a 9-year-old child was killed during May this year," Dlamini said.

Jacaranda FM reported that hours before his arrest in July, the suspect killed one man and wounded another.

The previous week he attacked a family of four, killing an 8-year-old child.

The motive behind the murder is unknown, but police suspect it might be in connection to drug dealings in Katlehong, the Midrand-based radio station reported.

News24

South Africa

Black Ownership On SA's Stock Exchange - What We Know

Black participation in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange continues to be the topic of heated debate in South Africa. This… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.