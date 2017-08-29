South Africa: Man Accused of 9 Murders, 4 Attempted Murders, Back in Court

A Katlehong man linked to nine murder cases and four attempted murder cases is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The man, 31, was arrested in Rondebult, Alberton, in July during a shoot-out with police.

The murders occurred from March 2017 up until his arrest in July, Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24 on Sunday.

"In one of the incidents, he attacked a family of four and a 9-year-old child was killed during May this year," Dlamini said.

Jacaranda FM reported that hours before his arrest in July, the suspect killed one man and wounded another.

The previous week he attacked a family of four, killing an 8-year-old child.

The motive behind the murder is unknown, but police suspect it might be in connection to drug dealings in Katlehong, the Midrand-based radio station reported.

News24