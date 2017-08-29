Uganda: Another Woman Found Dead in Entebbe

Photo: The Observer

Residents at the scene where the latest body was discovered.

Another day, another body of another murdered woman discovered in Entebbe municipality. This is the news Entebbe residents dread but uninvintingly hear almost on a weekly basis now.

Yesterday the body another murdered woman was discovered and today yet another has been found in Nkumba bringing the official death toll in the municipality to 10 (residents say it is more) in recent weeks.

The naked body of Jalia Nalule was today afternoon discovered by residents, who found it dumped in Kayirira forest reserve in Nkumba Central, Katabi town council.

"Yes, we confirm that the lady has been identified as Jalia Nalule. She was reported missing ten days ago and the search for her has been on by police," Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Emilian Kayima said.

"It is unfortunate that we have found her dead but the body has been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem report."

Nalule who is estimated to be over 30 years was a resident of Abayita Ababiri along Entebbe road in Wakiso district and is survived with two children.

Kayima said police is strengthening efforts to heighten security in Wakiso district, where a total of 19 women and girls have been brutally murdered in both Entebbe and Nansana municipalities over the last few months. Sticks have been found inserted in the private parts of some of the murdered women.

Currently, police is rebuilding the Mayumba Kumi ('look out') teams especially at night, linking them with police motorcycle squads supported by motor vehicle patrols to reduce on insecurity in Nansana and Entebbe. Police plans to roll the Mayumba Kumi security measure across the country.

In a related development, police has now opened up murder investigations into the death of a yet-to-be identified woman, whose body was found near Kitala junction along Entebbe highway yesterday.

Yesterday, police had distanced the woman's death from the serial murders being carried out in the municipality, claiming the woman had a mental health problem and must have collapsed at night and died of hunger.

Police had claimed that the body bore no physical injury marks, a sign that she had not been murdered.

But today police spokesman Asan Kasingye told the media that the woman's body was found covered with dry leaves, with a dirty plastic bag (kaveera) with soil on the outer surface next to it. The body's legs, back, neck and mouth were found with wounds while her right eye was swollen and bruised.

"We are now investigating a murder case and we shall keep the country updated on this case and other murder cases that have not been ignored in Entebbe," Kasingye said. "We send out our condolences to the family and community around. We shall dig deep on the murder of the lady."

According to Kasingye, a postmortem report has been conducted at Mulago hospital and will be shared with relatives of the deceased.

"We don't have the name of this lady as of now because even people in the area (Kitala) who have been seeing her don't know it," Kasingye told a media briefing at Central Police Station in Kampala today.

"She had no signs of being sexually assaulted or strangled like is has been the case with the past murder cases in Nansana and Entebbe," Kasingye said.