Kenya's Cricket Team Set to Leave for Pretoria

Kenya's women's cricket team leaves for Pretoria, South Africa on Friday where they will play a series of friendly matches as part of their preparations for the ICC Africa Women World Twenty20 qualifiers.

The qualifiers are set for Windhoek, Namibia from September 6 to 17.

Cricket Kenya general manager Josephat Murith on Monday said that the team will play four matches in Pretoria before they leave for Windhoek on September 6.

As part of their preparations for Windhoek event, the Kenyan ladies took part in the East Africa Regional Twenty20 quadrangular tournament at the Sir Ali Muslim Club that brought together Uganda, Rwanda and two teams from Kenya.

Kenya won the event after beating Uganda by four wickets in a thrilling match on Saturday.

The women's team has experienced players like all-rounder Sarah Bhakita and captain Margret Banja.

There are promising players in the side like Nakuru's Queentor Aoko, Mary Wambui and Esther Wangare.

Former medium-pacer Lameck Onyango is coaching the team while former national team player Lydia Kaparo is the team manager.

Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Namibia will fight it out for the sole slot reserved for Africa in next year's ICC Women's World Twenty20 Championship set for West Indies from September 2-25.

South African women's team has an automatic qualification to the tournament by virtue of their performance in the previous event.

Kenya's women's team has shown great improvement from December last year when they won an international event in United Arab Emirates.

In July the ladies took part in the Kwibuka Peace Tournament that brought together Kenya, Uganda with two teams and hosts Rwanda. Kenya won the event.

The ladies have been on residential training camp.