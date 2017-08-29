Zimbabwe: Kamativi Crash Victims Named

Police have named seven of the 11 members of an apostolic sect, who were killed last week when a lorry they were travelling in burst a tyre, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kamativi.

The accident occurred at the 26-kilometre peg along the Cross Dete-Binga Road. The doomed 10-tonne Iveco truck was carrying 130 members of the Apostolic Faith Mission, who were on their way from Siabuwa in Binga to Hwange for a church conference, when the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Ten people died on the spot, while the 119 members who were injured were rushed to Kamativi Clinic, St Patrick's Hospital and Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, in a statement, said police had been able to identify Clemence Dube (31), Soul Sibanda (34), Fungai Sibanda (28), Prudence Dube (six), Redeemer Mudenda (three), Itai Muleya (38) and Alfa Muleya (37) -- all from Binga.

"Police are urging motorists to avoid speeding and to exercise caution when driving on the roads," she said. "Drivers must always service their vehicles to ensure that brakes, tyres and lighting systems are in perfect condition."

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said the condition of most public service vehicles on the roads, including the attitude of some commuter omnibus crews, continued to be worrying. "We would like to advise kombi crews to adhere to speed limits, to respect passengers and the right to life," he said.

"They should also respect pedestrians as they also have a right to use the road and, most significantly, also respect other motorists. "The attitudes and the behaviour of kombi crews who do not listen to complaints of the passengers have resulted in the unnecessary loss of lives."

Mr Goliati said commuter omnibus operators, who put unroadworthy vehicles on the road were equally culpable, and should be sued in their personal capacities.

"They are putting the lives of innocent people in unnecessary danger," he said. "It has also come to PAZ's attention that some police officers from the traffic departments are also to blame.

"Most operators know that they will continue to operate as long as they pay fines. It is PAZ's strong belief that payment of a fine does not make a vehicle roadworthy. Most public transport vehicles need to be taken off the road."