Federal Government of Somalia is in the final process of storing software equipment meant to control or limit social media for security.

Exclusive source has told Radio Dalsan that the equipment was tested on the early days of Monday and it has proved its efficiency.

The source who requested not to be disclosed because of the sensitivity of the subject has confirmed that there was 20 minutes Internet blackout in the country as the result of the trial process.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Kheyre government experienced hash comments from Somali social media users mainly on twitter and Facebook following civilians'casualties of Barire after military operation.

Somali net services is largely under control of the private sector since the collapse of the central government in early 1990s.

Internet has returned to Somalia after an outage of more than three weeks early last month that cost the nation an estimated of $10m a day.

Internet outage was caused by a ship severing an undersea fiber optic cable connecting country to global data networks.