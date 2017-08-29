Somalia: PM Visits Mogadishu Port in Anti-Corruption Campaign Move

The Prime Minister of The Federal Republic of Somali has on Monday toured the port of Mogadishu in what is seen as anti-corruption surveillance move.

Mr. Hassan Ali Kheyre accompanied by Finance Minister Abdulrahman Duale Beyle toured the main economic hub of the country and met the staff and management.

Mr. Beyle who spoke to the media after the visit expressed satisfaction of the working environment in the port.

"The visit was part of the PM continuous various government agencies visit to enhance performance, He said.

Adding that they were excited about the organizational skills of the port security and tax department.

President Farmajo government has promised to fight corruption in various government agencies and heighten accountability in public sectors to increase economic income.

Somalia is listed as one of the most corrupt countries in the world attributed to lack of lawlessness for the past two decades.