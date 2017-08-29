Nigeria: Notice of Quit - Igbo Groups Urge Arewa Youths to Assist Army in Fighting Boko Haram

Two Igbo groups, the Igbo Peoples Congress, IPC, and the Igbo Aborigines have tasked the Arewa Youths Coalition to make efforts to assist Nigerian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East to apprehend Abubakar Shekau and his top commanders who are trying to foister an Islamic Republic in Nigeria violently.

The groups said Islamic seccessionists have killed more than a hundred thousand Nigerians since the inception of its war against Nigeria.

They said the Arewa youths should also make effort to tackle the Almajiri issue which past rulers in the North used in keeping the talakawas eternally poor.

Spokesmen of the groups, Pastor Okey Colbert and Mazi Obisike Chidi also demanded an unreserved apology from the Arewa youths to Igbos for the unconstitutional quit notice they gave in the North, saying this should follow their recent withdrawal of the obnoxious notice.

The groups also warned against re-arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, noting that there is no reason whatsoever to do so since the Arewa youths were never arrested nor were the authors of the hate song that was spewed against Igbos in the North.

They congratulated the Vice President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Middle belt, Niger Delta, Afenifere, Yoruba leaders and men with good conscience in Arewa land, who stood against the quit notice. They noted that the quit notice was the worst thing that has happened in Nigeria since the end of the war and hoped it will never happen again in any part of Nigeria, no matter the provocations.

Political imbalance in the country

Also the groups called on the federal government to address the structural and political imbalance in the country which they said are skewed against the Igbo.

"This also has negative effect on the economic development of Igbo land."

On the killing of a boy at Eke Ukwu Market in Owerri, the groups called for the prosecution of Governor Rochas Okorocha for that heinous killing and the dismissal/trial of the Brigade Commander at Obinze, Brigadier Bature for extra judicial killing.

"Okorocha cannot hide under immunity clause to perpetrate crime against Imo people and create the condition that led to the murder of the innocent boy by overzealous Nigerian soldiers at Owerri.The president and his security chiefs should warn the army and security agents against extra judicial killings which is getting rampant all over the country."

Another group considers genocide threat for ICC

Meantime, a Human Rights group, Streetlaw Africa Incorporated, has threatened to drag the federal government, its officials and leaders of Arewa youths to the International Criminal Court, ICC, at The Hague, Holland, if the federal High court in Abuja fails to attend to two suits it filed against the government and persons on the threat of genocide to Ndigbo residing in parts of northern Nigeria.

The group said it has perceived attempts by Nigerian courts to evade prosecutions of the respondents, noting that the threat is a real and orchestrated plot to repeat the genocide the northerners executed on the people of Eastern Nigeria from 1966 to 1970 when the civil war ended.

It went further to recount that even after the civil war ended in Nigeria, the northerners continued genocides on Easterners in different dimensions such as in the 2011 general elections when Igbos were massacred for no just cause.

It therefore noted that it would be more suicidal for the Igbo race to keep quiet until they are slaughtered in droves again in Nigeria.