29 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Mwanza Ferry to Ease Transport Chaos

By Jonathan Musa

Mwanza — Residents have a reason to smile after the government disclosed that it has set aside Sh8.9 billion for the construction of a new ferry, which will be plying between Kigogo and Busisi in the Lake Victoria.

This was revealed by the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa), chief executive officer, Dr Mussa Mgwatu during the contract signing ceremony.

The construction of the ferry is expected to be completed in January, according to Dr Mgwatu.

The 250-tonne capacity ferry, which will be built by Songoro Marine Transport Boat Yard Limited, will be capable of accommodating 36 vehicles and 1000 passengers.

Speaking after signing the contract, Saleh Songoro, who is the Executive Director of Songoro Marine Transport Boat Yard Limited, promised that the ferry would be built in accordance with the contract.

Upon completion of the ferry's construction, the number of ferries plying between Kigongo and Busisi will rise to four.

Currently, there are three ferries namely, MV Misungwi with a capacity of carrying 250 tons, which is similar to the one set for construction, 170-tonne MV Sengerema (490 passengers, 18 vehicles) and MV Sabasaba, which can accommodate 330 passengers and 10 vehicles.

Meanwhile, Dr Mgwatu added that the aim of building another ferry is to minimise by a big percentage the time wasted while waiting for the ferry from the other destination.

On the other hand, with the exemption of government vehicles, passengers travelling between the two destinations will be required to pay Sh400 per a route.

