Eritrea: Veteran Fighter Col. Tewolde Gebremariam Passes Away

Asmara — Veteran fighter Col. Tewolde Gebremariam, Commander of Mechanized Division 49, has passed away today 28 August at the age of 65.

Col. Tewolde joined the EPLF in 1976 and diligently served his people and country in different capacities in the Eritrean Defense Forces.

Col. Tewolde is survived by his wife and two children.

The funeral service of Col. Tewolde will be held tomorrow, 29 August midday at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing away of Col. Tewolde Gebremariam, the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the family and friends.