28 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Veteran Fighter Col. Tewolde Gebremariam Passes Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Veteran fighter Col. Tewolde Gebremariam, Commander of Mechanized Division 49, has passed away today 28 August at the age of 65.

Col. Tewolde joined the EPLF in 1976 and diligently served his people and country in different capacities in the Eritrean Defense Forces.

Col. Tewolde is survived by his wife and two children.

The funeral service of Col. Tewolde will be held tomorrow, 29 August midday at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing away of Col. Tewolde Gebremariam, the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the family and friends.

Eritrea

International Youth Day Observed

International Youth Day was observed in Mendefera on 25 August under the theme "Youth and Peace Building" in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.