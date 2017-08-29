Namibia: Locals Bagged in Rhino Poaching Incident

A school teacher was among the six people who were arrested recently in relation to rhino poaching in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism said.

The arrest were made after a carcass was discovered poached in the Klip river area in the Kunene Region and staff members of the ministry observed suspicious movements which were followed up together with the Namibian Police.

According to the ministry, two arrests were made immediately, and after an operation involving aerial patrols and strategic road blocks were initiated in the area and led to the arrest of four more suspects who were found in position with fresh rhino horns.

Meanwhile, another black rhino carcass was discovered suspected to have been poached in the Okozongoro farm in the Erongo region, however, no arrest has been made in this case.

"Investigations in both cases continue and the Ministry reiterates our appeal to the public to continue assisting us and the police by reporting any suspected rhino or elephant poaching incidents. We wish to remind the public that The Nature Conservation Amendment Act No. 3 of 2017 will apply in any illegal activities related to hunting of rhinos and elephants. The provisions in this act stipulates that suspects found guilty qualify for a fine of 25 million or 25 years imprisonment or both fine and imprisonment. In cases where suspects are second offenders, the get a fine of 50 million or 50 years imprisonment or both such a fine and imprisonment," said Chief: Public Relations officer at the ministry, Romeo Muyunda.