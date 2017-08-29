Eritrea: Commendable Immunization Program

Asmara — The Ministry of Health branch in the Central region reported that commendable vaccination programs have been conducted through strong cooperation with stakeholder.

Mr. Ghebru Hiruy, Immunization Program Coordinator in the Health Ministry's branch in the Central region, indicated that the immunization coverage in the year 2012 was around 91% and that 7% growth has been registered within 5 years alone owing to the persistent efforts made so far.

Noting that the health facilities set up in different subzones of the Central region coupled with the sustainable awareness raising programs have added to the success of the vaccination programs, Mr. Ghebru explained that the health facilities are fully equipped with medical equipment and solar energy system.

Mr. Ghebru stated that 11 types of vaccinations against TB, Tetanus, Pneumonia; Measles and Polio among others have been given for children.