Kenya: Sharks Loss a Motivator for Promotion, Say Eldoret

Nairobi — Eldoret Youth head coach Peter Milombe believes the lessons picked from the humiliating 5-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks in the GOtv Shield quarter-final last weekend will spur them to fight for promotion.

The Division One side resumed their league duties with a 1-0 win over Bondo United over the weekend, clearly washing away the hangovers from the unproductive trip to the city.

"The loss was devastating but the team learned a lot from the game. We started the second leg on the right foot. I think the boys have moved on and with such a mentality we can play in the National Super League next season," Milombe told Capital Sport.

Eldoret Youth are three points below leaders Transfoc in the Division One standings and they will be travelling to Baringo this Friday to face bottom side Poror Mote.

Malombe has urged his players to replicate the same performance away in Baringo with their hosts having won only one game this season.

The Uasin Gishu County side has managed to pick a healthy 23 points from 11 matches to sit second, but Malombe is not yet comfortable especially with stiff competition expected from leaders Transfoc and 4th placed Shabana who were boosted with sponsorship last week.

"We have to sustain the pressure especially from Shabana who I know are more motivated by the sponsorship they secured. It's obvious they will try very hard to close the gap. For us we need to focus on our goal which is promotion," the tactician affirmed.

He says the club's officials have as well intensified their search for sponsors to aid in their promotion campaign and he notes there has been some progress.

"Based on our performance, I am glad the management has started reaching out to potential sponsors from various business communities around and the county government as well. It would give us some good motivation," he added.