Eritrea: International Youth Day Observed

Asmara — International Youth Day was observed in Mendefera on 25 August under the theme "Youth and Peace Building" in the presence of senior government officials, Diplomatic Corps, representatives of International Organizations and hundreds of youth from different parts of the country.

At the event research papers regarding the role of youth during the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, the role of youth in peace building, security and nation building were presented by Ambassador Tesfamichael Gerahatu, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other knowledgeable individuals.

The Chairman of the NUEYS, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin said that the Government has been making huge investment for empowering the youth of the country and called on the youth to make proper use of the opportunities ahead of them.

Mr. Saleh also emphasized that the Government of Eritrea is relentlessly working to build economically strong nation and to ensure social justice and that is being reinforced by the strong participation of the youth.

Ms. Susan Nagonki, UN Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, on her part reaffirmed readiness to cooperate with the government in all its endeavors.