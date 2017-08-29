Uganda: Porn Detector Machine to Arrive Soon - Minister Lokodo

The Ethics and Integrity minister Rev Fr. Simon Lokodo has revealed that soon a pornography detector will arrive in the country to detect deleted or current pornographic materials stored on people's computers.

Addressing the press today at Uganda media centre, Lokodo said funds for the pornography machine have already been approved.

Word in the corridor is that the machine will cost $88,000 (about Shs 318 million). Lokodo also revealed that a Pornography Control Committee (PCC) has today been operationalised and the inauguration ceremony conducted at the Directorate for Ethics & Integrity.

According to the minister, the PCC has been allocated Shs 2 billion and is made up of; a chairperson, a distinguished practicing advocate nominated by the Uganda Law Society, five representatives from the media, publishing house, art and entertainment industry.

Other representatives will be from the education professionals and another from the health sector. Cultural leaders and religious leaders will also have a member each on the PCC.

"Comrades, we all know that pornography is one of the deadliest moral diseases in this country. This is evidenced by the various reports in all media platforms.

The display, sale and circulation of pornographic images in the print and electronic media is one of the key reasons we have escalating cases of drug abuse among youths, incest, teenage pregnancy and abortion, homosexuality and lesbianism and defilement.

Sex tease shows commonly known as bimansulo are on the rise in major urban centers in the country, exposing youths to risky lifestyles and thus resulting into STDs, HIV/AIDS and other health related illnesses", said Lokodo in a statement.

"I am also made to know that majority of office going people spend much of their time downloading and watching pornographic material. This is more confirmation that pornography is now eroding Uganda's human resource... and this will in turn hinder the achievement of our vision of; 'A Transformed Ugandan Society from a Peasant to a Modern and Prosperous Country'. I am very optimistic that the PCC inaugurated today will take us a long way in addressing this challenge. "

For one to be a member of the PCC; they have to be of sound mind, have high moral character and proven integrity and must also have a minimum of not less than 10 years' experience in law, theology, information communication and technology, journalism, psychiatry or counseling. law, theology, information communication and technology, journalism, psychiatry or counseling.

The PCC is tasked