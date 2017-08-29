29 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Keep Sealed Lips Over Travel Plans

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are keeping their travel plans close to their chest as the team resumed training yesterday in Yaoundé ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

It was gathered that the Cameroonians will head straight to Uyo from their country, but how or when remains a mystery to the host Nigeria Football Federation.

"Up till now we haven't heard from the Cameroonians about their travel plans. When and how they get to Uyo we have no idea," Ademola Olajire NFF director of communications said yesterday.

About 12 players out of the 23 invited by coach Hugo Broos trained yesterday in Yaoundé. One player who will be missing the match is goalkeeper Andre Onana. Broos explained that the player rejected the invitation. "I had an interview with André; he said that he no longer wants to be selected with the national team. He wants to concentrate on his club," Broos told reporters, according to camfoot.com.

"Honestly, I have a little doubt. I think the reason is elsewhere. I am really surprised at his decision".

