Uganda: Universiade - Silver for Uganda As Ajok Is Dethroned in 1500m

Docus Ajok failed to defend the 1500m gold won in Seoul two years ago and settled for silver in a race she seemed poised to win till a couple of metres before the line when she relented to the onslaught from Serbian Terzic Amela who won in 4:19.18, a third of a second ahead of her.

The 23 year old Ndejje University student first took it slow in the opening two laps running among the back four only to pull out in the third lap to the front runners, leading the pack of 12 in the final 30 metres of the race only to relinquish her lead to the 24 year old four time European junior champion.

Twenty minutes later, Ajok ran in the women's 4X400 where the quartet also comprising of Sylvia Ayikoru, Leni Shida and Harriet Amuron finished sixth out of seven teams. Ukraine's team in the race was disqualified.

The biggest disappointment of the ultimate night for athletics was in the 5000m race where medal hopeful and winner of the 10,000m race Sadic Bahati underestimated his competition to finish 9th in a time of 14:10.38. To his consolation, he set a new Personal Best with that time as he had hoped he would in an interview a day before the race.

The other disappointment of the day was the women's basketball team which put up a spirited performance in a nail biting thrilling show against the Republic of Korea, at one point leading and smelling victory only to lose the lead in the very dying minutes of the game by 88 - 90, their narrowest margin in the games.

The duo of Shamim Bridget Bangi and Aisha Nakiyemba also lost their badminton women's doubles classification game to Brazil by straight sets (6-0 6-2).

Athletics

Docus Ajok 1500m SILVER

Women's 4X400m relays 6th place

Sadic Bahati 5000m 9th place

Badminton

Women's doubles Uganda 0 Brazil2

Basketball Women

Uganda 88 Republic of Korea 90

