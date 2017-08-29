29 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Strike - Govt, ASUU Meet Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dayo Adesulu and Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — THE Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will again meet today in a bid to resolve the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university teachers two weeks ago.

Expected at the meeting called by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, are the Ministers of Education and Finance, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Mrs. Kemi Adeosun respectively, Chairman, National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

A statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, yesterday, in Abuja read: "In furtherance of efforts at resolving the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, will tomorrow (today) by noon meet with the President and Executive of ASUU.

"Government delegation at the meeting will include Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

"The minister recalled that ASUU had earlier promised during the last meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to take the offer of the Federal Government back to its members and get back to the Federal Government within a week.

"Senator Chris Ngige calls on ASUU to show good faith as the Federal Government had already demonstrated commitment to addressing the grievances of the Union."

When Vanguard contacted the National President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, on his phone, yesterday, on the position of the strike, he simply said that the union was still consulting and that whatever was the outcome of the consultation would be made available to the public.

Nigeria

Buhari Weighs Options As Cabinet Reshuffle Tops Agenda

A mid-term cabinet reshuffle has topped President Muhammadu Buhari's agenda since his return from the United Kingdom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.