Kampala — A-one -year-old baby girl was last Friday found suckling the breasts of her dead mother Irene Lanyero, who is suspected to have been killed by her jilted husband.

The suspect who is a boda boda rider in Gulu Town, is a resident of Airfield sub-ward in Bar-Dege, Gulu Municipality.

The cyclist allegedly hacked his wife with whom he has five children to death last Thursday night using a hand hoe.

Trouble started at around 10pm, after the man suspected his wife of having a secret affair with another man.

According to police, this sparked a fight between the two lovers leading to the death of Lanyero.

Aswa regional police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema confirmed the incident and said by the time police reached the crime scene last Friday, the baby was still suckling the breasts of its dead mother.

"The deceased sustained a cut on her head resulting into her death. On realising the danger, the suspect took off before his luck run out last Saturday when he was arrested," he said

Police mounted a hunt and he was found drinking at a local bar at Lacor Trading Centre.

"At the time of his arrest, he was found with poison in his pocket, it seems he wanted to end his life," Mr Okema said.

Mr Okema said the file will be taken to the Resident State Attorney for sanctioning.

Police said, they will prefer murder charges against the suspect on completion of their investigations.

The child has been given to Watoto Church for support.

Mr Okema asked couples to always engage authorities in case of any domestic issue to avoid bloodshed

Other incidents

Early this month, Police in Agago arrested a 44- year-old- man on allegation of killing his wife Colline Amoyi. It's alleged that Amoyi attacked her husband at a drinking joint accusing him of having an affair with another woman.