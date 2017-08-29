Kanti Bello, who represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday, in Abuja.

Mr. Bello, who represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill.

Kabir Faskari, a younger brother to former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Faskari, confirmed the death in a statement.

"I am directed to inform everybody that we lost Senator Kanti Bello early hours of this mourning (Tuesday) at Abuja. Burial arrangement will be announced later," he said.

A former Chairman of Ingawa Local Government, Sabi'u Tukur, also confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Bello had reportedly been battling with an ailment before his death.

