Kenya: Odinga's Lawyers and IEBC Row Over Server Access

With less than 10 hours to the deadline a court-ordered audit on the IEBC systems and submission of a report, Nasa lawyers now accuse IEBC of denying them access to the servers.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the opposition "be granted a read-only access, which includes copying (if necessary) to" a list of 19 items that include IEBC servers, password policy and matrix, certified copies of certificates of penetration tests conducted on the IEBC election technology system prior to and during the 2017 General Election, and specific GPRS location of each KIEMS kit used during the presidential election for the period between and including August 5 and August 11, 2017.

READ-ONLY

Nasa was also to access the log-in trail of users and equipment into the IEBC servers, log-in trails of users and equipment into the KIEMS database, administrative access log into the IEBC public portal between August 5, 2017 to date, certified photocopies of the original Forms 34A 34B and 34C, originals of the same forms and the scanned and transmitted copies of Forms 34A and B.

The report of the audit being supervised by Supreme Court registrar is to be submitted to the judges at 5pm today.

However, the deadline, according to Nasa, seems impossible.

LOGS

"At IEBC. We've been stonewalled. No read-only access. They want to give already printed logs. It's back to court in the morning," Nasa lawyer Paul Mwangi twitted Tuesday morning.

The Nation has learnt that the court officials as well as Nasa and Jubilee IT experts stayed at IEBC until 4am on Tuesday as they waited to be granted the court-ordered access to no avail.

Instead of granting access as was ordered by the court, Nasa lawyers told the Nation that IEBC was instead giving them some computer logs they had downloaded about a week ago "which we rejected."

But the commission has denied Nasa's claims, saying it has fully complied with the judges' limited acess orders.

"The court ordered limited access to ICT information by stipulating exactly what was to happen. The commission has complied with the Court order and continues to comply," IEBC said.

"The process is under the supervision of the Court and the Commission will follow directions of the court at all times."